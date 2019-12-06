KRIEGEL--Jay L., son of Charlotte and Stanley Kriegel, was born on October 10, 1940 and died on December 5, 2019 peacefully at home. Jay was Chief of Staff to Mayor John Lindsay and was co-founder and publisher of the American Lawyer Magazine. He served as a Senior Vice President at CBS and as a Counsellor to the firm Abernathy MacGregor where he advised the President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Turkey on strategic communications. He was the Executive Director of New York City's bid to host the 2012 Olympic Games and as Senior Advisor to the Related Companies he helped build Hudson Yards, the largest development project in New York City's history. Passionate about urban affairs and social justice, Jay was a mentor to many and served on the boards of Prep for Prep, New Visions for Public Schools and ExpandED Schools. He loved his family, working late into the night, traveling to far off places, listening to opera, and patronizing local farmers' markets. Jay is survived by Kathryn McAuliffe, his wife of 26 years; two children Isabel Hardy and Connor Kriegel; three step-children Jevon and Caitlin Roush and Tessa Bridge; sister Myra Zuckerbraun; and seven grandchildren. Donations in Jay's name may be made to Prep for Prep, New Visions and ExpandED Schools. There will be a Shiva gathering on Monday, December 9, 2019 from seven o'clock until nine o'clock with a brief service at seven o'clock at Congregation Beth Elohim, 274 Garfield Place, Brooklyn.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 6, 2019