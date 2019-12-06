Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAY KRIEGEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KRIEGEL--Jay L., son of Charlotte and Stanley Kriegel, was born on October 10, 1940 and died on December 5, 2019 peacefully at home. Jay was Chief of Staff to Mayor John Lindsay and was co-founder and publisher of the American Lawyer Magazine. He served as a Senior Vice President at CBS and as a Counsellor to the firm Abernathy MacGregor where he advised the President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Turkey on strategic communications. He was the Executive Director of New York City's bid to host the 2012 Olympic Games and as Senior Advisor to the Related Companies he helped build Hudson Yards, the largest development project in New York City's history. Passionate about urban affairs and social justice, Jay was a mentor to many and served on the boards of Prep for Prep, New Visions for Public Schools and ExpandED Schools. He loved his family, working late into the night, traveling to far off places, listening to opera, and patronizing local farmers' markets. Jay is survived by Kathryn McAuliffe, his wife of 26 years; two children Isabel Hardy and Connor Kriegel; three step-children Jevon and Caitlin Roush and Tessa Bridge; sister Myra Zuckerbraun; and seven grandchildren. Donations in Jay's name may be made to Prep for Prep, New Visions and ExpandED Schools. There will be a Shiva gathering on Monday, December 9, 2019 from seven o'clock until nine o'clock with a brief service at seven o'clock at Congregation Beth Elohim, 274 Garfield Place, Brooklyn.



Published in The New York Times on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close