KRIEGEL--Jay. The Association for a Better New York and its staff and members are heartbroken by the loss of Jay Kriegel, one of our City's giants. We extend our deepest condolences to Jay's wife, children, grandchildren and family. Jay was one of New York City's bright lights, extinguished too soon and too suddenly, and this loss leaves us with one less inimitable champion. Jay was a tireless crusader for New York City, unparalleled in his dedication, energy, enthusiasm, and deep love for this town. For more than six decades, he has been a pillar of the civic community and was at the heart of all things ABNY. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, as well as with the many New Yorkers who had the privilege of knowing Jay. A friend and mentor to us all, he will be missed incredibly. Steven Rubenstein, Chairman



