KRIEGEL--Jay. We are deeply saddened to mourn the passing of our dear friend, Jay Kriegel. Jay was a passionate and determined advocate for all of New York. He was a respected leader, advisor and colleague whose impact is lasting and whose spirit has touched us all. We will miss Jay's friendship, integrity, and his boundless dedication to New York. We send our sincerest condolences and sympathies to his wife Kathryn and the entire Kriegel family. The Rudin Family
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 7, 2019