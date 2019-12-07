KRIEGEL--Jay. We will never forget our Lindsay years in City Hall and your leadership, loyalty, friendship, integrity and indefatigable brilliance. New York will miss you. We will miss you. Thanks Jay. Richard Aurelio Mimi Barker Sally Bowles* Rick Cotton Sid Davidoff Gordon Davis Peggy Davis Ronnie Eldridge Herb Elish Patsy Glazer Peter Goldmark Betsy Gotbaum Barry Gotterhrer* Linda Gould Ed Hamilton Joan Hochman Liz Holtzman Belle Horowitz Steve Isenberg Gene Kailin Jeff Katzenberg Jerry Kretchmer Bob Laird Joan Leiman Michael Mandelbaum Victor Marrero Teddy Mastroianni Marilyn Shapiro Bob Shrum Ed Skloot Arthur Spiegel Norman Steisel Cathy St. John Terry Strauss Herb Sturz Michele Cohn Tocci Pat Vecchio* Ann Weisbroad Steve Weisman Joanne Witty * Deceased List in formation
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 7, 2019