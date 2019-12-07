KRIEGEL--Jay. The Board of Directors and staff of New Visions for Public Schools are deeply saddened by the passing of our longtime director, Jay Kriegel. Jay was a wise and loving person who became a legend in New York City for his endearing love of the City and his involvement, beginning in the Lindsay administration, in so many civic efforts. He cared deeply about public education and was an active member of the New Visions Board of Directors for two decades. New Visions honors his legacy through the Jay Kriegel Scholars program, which will support the postsecondary aspirations of graduates of New Visions schools who are committed to making an impact on the civic life of our city, as Jay so indelibly did. We will miss Jay dearly. Dick Beattie, Founder, Gary Ginsberg, Chair, Blair Effron, Co-chair, and Mark Dunetz, President, New Visions for Public Schools



