KRIEGEL--Jay. The board of directors and staff of The New York Stem Cell Foundation are deeply saddened by the death of our longtime friend and supporter, Jay Kriegel, and we extend our deepest condol-ences to his wife, Kathryn McAuliffe, and his family. Jay was the ultimate New Yorker, a man whose passionate love for our city led him to devote his life to helping the people and institutions within it reach their greatest potential. Jay advised NYSCF as he advised everyone in New York, with a perfect blend of idealism and realism, devoted to making the city, and human life, better. We are grateful for having known him, and we will miss him deeply. Susan L. Solomon, CEO; Roy Geronemus, Chairman, NYSCF



