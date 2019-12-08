KRIEGEL--Jay. The Prep for Prep Community mourns the passing of our beloved Trustee Jay Kriegel. He was a great man and great friend of Prep and all the students we have served. For nearly 30 years, Jay's service and mentorship helped garner internships for countless Prep students to broaden their awareness of life's possibilities beyond the zip codes of their birth. His legacy will live on in the thousands of leaders he has helped launch. We send our deepest condolences to his family. In sympathy, Scott L. Bok, Chair Lisa Smith Cashin, President Aileen C. Hefferren, Chief Executive Prep for Prep
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 8, 2019