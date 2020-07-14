1939 - 2020

Jay Martin Bernstein, of Henderson, NV passed away on Thursday, July 9th, 2020 at the age of 80 from a cancer related illness. He was a beloved Father, Husband, Brother, Grandfather and Uncle.



Jay was born and raised in the Brownsville section of Brooklyn, NY. A true New Yorker, he was the oldest of 3 siblings including Dale and Bonnie. They grew up as a tight knit family and remained close throughout Jay's life. Jay was also the uncle to Sara Meyer and Emma Mandelbaum.



After serving in the military he found a career in office supplies which he continued for 35+ years.



In 2003 Jay retired to Henderson, NV and lived there with his wife Carol.



Jay enjoyed the Las Vegas lifestyle; the shows, restaurants and even some gambling.



Nothing brought Jay more joy than his 7 grandchildren; Michelle(27), Alex(25), Dana(19), Christopher(18), Domenic(11), Max(6) and Drew(4). He never imagined that he would be able to watch so many of his grandkids grow up. Jay always lit up when he spoke to them which was mostly over Facetime for the past year.



Jay was also a loving father to Debbie Smyth, Scott Bernstein and Todd Bernstein. Todd and Debbie started a tradition in 1999 where they traveled together with their father to celebrate milestone Birthdays, including France and Italy. Those are memories that will never be forgotten.



Jay loved to fix things in his spare time. Max, Jay's six-year-old grandson always says that "Grandpa Jay taught Daddy how to fix everything." And boy is that true. The love in Jay's heart and hands passed down to the youngest generation where his legacy now lives on; The definition of a full and beautiful life well lived.

