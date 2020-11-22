SISKIN--Jay Brian, January 24, 1950 - November 15, 2020. After an unforgiving battle with liver cancer, Jay passed away peacefully on November 15th surrounded by his family. Jay was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend who was known for his ever-present smile, his affable and generous nature, and his kind and compassionate soul. In his career, Jay was a respected executive in the jewelry industry. In his downtime, he enjoyed golf, meditation, the arts, and making meaningful, heartfelt connections with all those he knew. More than anything, he was a caretaker and family man whose greatest joy was putting a smile on the faces of the people he loved. Jay was preceded in death by his parents, Betty and Sam, and step-sister Mitzi. He is survived by his wife Penny, sons Skyler and Derek, sister Susan, step-sib-lings Lynda and Lee, motherin-law Joyce, daughters-in-law Mara and Ali, five grandsons, and many other dear relatives and friends. Jay touched so many lives and meant so much to us all. We will love and miss him more than words can express, and his life and memory will live on in our hearts forever.





