WILSKER--Jay, born September 10, 1929, died in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on April 18, 2020 at the age of 90. Jay was a foundation to a family, visionary to a company, and coach to a community. His product was people and his currency was kindness. Loud with praise and discrete with generosity, he leaves a legacy of love and a capacity for giving. Jay met his friend, brother-in-law and business partner, Richard Sussman while at Drake University, and together they grew a thriving family business producing industrial boilers and spa equipment under the Sussman Electric Boilers and MrSteam brands. Jay was an avid reader and student of history. He applied lessons learned to building a company, counseling friends and raising children. He cherished his grandchildren with an intense mix of adoration and respect. Jay was an enthusiastic golfer and enjoyed socializing with fellow members at both Alpine Country Club in New Jersey and Frenchman's Creek Country Club in Florida. Most of all Jay was devoted to his wife, Carole. Their 63-year union flourished with each passing year. While never one to embrace flash or bling, Jay learned from Carole's style and took pride in his dapper dress. He was never without the perfect accessory and cherubic smile that charmed young and old a like. In addition to Carole, Jay leaves behind daughters, Nancy and Julie, son-in-law, Michael, and grandchildren, Naomi and Jake.



