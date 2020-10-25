BAYLESS--Jaye Jaye Bayless, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 88. She is survived by her children, Neal Bayless, Andrew Bayless, and Jeff Bayless; and grandchildren, Chase Bayless, Quinn Bayless, Justin Bayless, and Kaitlyn Bayless. Jaye was predeceased by her beloved husband, Theodore Bayless; sister, Mary-Jane Rund; and parents, Max and Adline Nides. Services are private, a public memorial service will be scheduled in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to Sierra Club, 2101 Webster St., Suite 1300, Oakland, CA 94612. Condolences may be sent to Jaye's son: Neal Bayless, 338 Degraw St., Brooklyn, NY 11231.





