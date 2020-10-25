1/
JAYE BAYLESS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAYE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAYLESS--Jaye Jaye Bayless, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the age of 88. She is survived by her children, Neal Bayless, Andrew Bayless, and Jeff Bayless; and grandchildren, Chase Bayless, Quinn Bayless, Justin Bayless, and Kaitlyn Bayless. Jaye was predeceased by her beloved husband, Theodore Bayless; sister, Mary-Jane Rund; and parents, Max and Adline Nides. Services are private, a public memorial service will be scheduled in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be sent to Sierra Club, 2101 Webster St., Suite 1300, Oakland, CA 94612. Condolences may be sent to Jaye's son: Neal Bayless, 338 Degraw St., Brooklyn, NY 11231.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved