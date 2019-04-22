Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JAYNE WRIGHTSMAN. View Sign

WRIGHTSMAN--Jayne. The Trustees and staff of The Metropolitan Museum of Art mourn with great sadness the passing of Jayne Wrightsman, Trustee Emerita and one of the most generous Benefactors in the Museum's history. Jayne and her late husband Charles Wrightsman were passionately committed to The Met for more than sixty years, and nearly every aspect of the Museum and its collections, galleries, and scholarship has benefitted from their devoted patronage. The Wrightsmans transformed the European Sculpture and Decorative Arts collection with their extraordinary gifts of French 18th-century decorative arts; the creation of The Wrightsman Galleries and the naming of the Wrightsman Exhibition Gallery; as well as the establishment of endowment funds for acquisitions and exhibitions. Mr. and Mrs. Wrightsman were also champions of the European Paintings Department, giving and providing funding for the purchase of beloved masterpieces by Vermeer, Rubens, Van Dyck, Guercino, Giovanni Battista Tiepolo, El Greco, Canaletto, Jacques Louis David, Poussin, Le Brun, and Delacroix, as well as supporting critical conservation efforts. Mrs. Wrightsman's generosity made possible the position of Jayne Wrightsman Curator of European Paintings and, in part, the John Pope- Hennessy Chair of European Paintings. The Museum named a gallery in her honor. Mrs. Wrightsman further established the Wrightsman Fund, an endowment for the acquisition of works of art from Western Europe and Great Britain, and made additional gifts of works of art to the Departments of Drawings and Prints, Photographs, the Costume Institute, and Musical Instruments, and of books to the Thomas J. Watson Library. A longtime advisor both in her leadership positions on various committees and through her many friendships, Mrs. Wrightsman's impact on the growth and governance of the Museum is immeasurable, and her exceptional taste and broad expertise enhanced the Museum's holdings and galleries in countless ways. She leaves behind a magnificent legacy that will be honored and enjoyed in perpetuity by the Museum's staff and visitors. Daniel Brodsky, Chairman; Daniel H. Weiss, President and CEO; Max Hollein, Director



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 22, 2019

Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel

