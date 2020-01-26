Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN AMES DENUNZIO. View Sign Service Information Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home 31 Arch Street Greenwich , CT 068306512 (203)-869-1513 Visitation 2:30 PM - 4:00 PM Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home 31 Arch Street Greenwich , CT 068306512 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home 31 Arch Street Greenwich , CT 068306512 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Presbyterian Church of Greenwich 1 West Putnam Avenue Greenwich , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DeNUNZIO--Jean Ames. 1933 - 2020. Jean Ames De-Nunzio of Riverside, CT died peacefully with her family by her side on January 23, 2020 after a long illness. She was 86 years old. Throughout their loving marriage of 65 years, Jean was the devoted wife of Ralph D. DeNunzio. They were true partners in every respect. Jean was the loving mother of three boys: David (Jocelyne) of Greenwich, CT; Peter of New York, NY; and Thomas (Suzanne) DeNunzio of Darien, CT. She cherished her eight grandchildren: Douglas, Christopher, Matthew, Sarah, Robert, Danielle, Elissa and Emily DeNunzio. She was a role model for her three nieces: Nancy Thevenet; Gail Newman Stewart and Susan Harragan Demarest. She is predeceased by her sister, Joan Ames Newman. Born in Yonkers, NY, Jean was the daughter of Richard Frost Ames and Eliza Marie Ames. She graduated from Gorton High School and enrolled with the Class of 1955 in the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, NY, the first member of her family to attend college. She withdrew before graduation to marry Ralph and start their family, only to return to continue her studies and receive her degree in Economics in 1980. At the time of her death, she was a Trustee Emerita of the College. Her family recently endowed the Jean Ames DeNunzio Chair for Faculty Excellence to celebrate and sustain her relationship with the College. Family always came first for Jean. Holidays in their homes were festive and happy. Her children and grandchildren learned to ski at their home in Stratton, Vermont, where the family spent many New Year's holidays. She was particularly proud of the home she and Ralph designed and built in Vero Beach, Florida, where for many years they hosted family vacations. She also loved to travel and planned annual family trips to all parts of the world. Jean and Ralph together saw each of their children attend Greenwich Country Day School, Deerfield Academy and Princeton University, and at each institution she was a familiar, passionate and proud participant. An active sportswoman with a particular love of the water, Jean (and Ralph) navigated numerous journeys together over many years on their boats, from the Caribbean to Maine, always returning to their home berth at the Riverside Yacht Club. Her love of boating was accompanied by a passion for golf later in her life. She was an active member in the ladies' golf program at the Stanwich Club. A longtime resident of Riverside, CT, Jean loved her home and her community. She was an avid gardener and swam regularly as part of her fitness program. She was a member of the Junior League of Greenwich, devoting many volunteer hours to Community Answers and other local causes. Jean was a strong, independent and loving wife and partner. She will be dearly missed. Visiting hours will be held at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch St., Greenwich, CT on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2:30pm-4:00pm and 7:00pm-8:30pm. A funeral service celebrating her life will take place on Friday, January 31 at 11am at the First Presbyterian Church of Greenwich, 1 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory are welcome to the College of Mount St. Vincent at



DeNUNZIO--Jean Ames. 1933 - 2020. Jean Ames De-Nunzio of Riverside, CT died peacefully with her family by her side on January 23, 2020 after a long illness. She was 86 years old. Throughout their loving marriage of 65 years, Jean was the devoted wife of Ralph D. DeNunzio. They were true partners in every respect. Jean was the loving mother of three boys: David (Jocelyne) of Greenwich, CT; Peter of New York, NY; and Thomas (Suzanne) DeNunzio of Darien, CT. She cherished her eight grandchildren: Douglas, Christopher, Matthew, Sarah, Robert, Danielle, Elissa and Emily DeNunzio. She was a role model for her three nieces: Nancy Thevenet; Gail Newman Stewart and Susan Harragan Demarest. She is predeceased by her sister, Joan Ames Newman. Born in Yonkers, NY, Jean was the daughter of Richard Frost Ames and Eliza Marie Ames. She graduated from Gorton High School and enrolled with the Class of 1955 in the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, NY, the first member of her family to attend college. She withdrew before graduation to marry Ralph and start their family, only to return to continue her studies and receive her degree in Economics in 1980. At the time of her death, she was a Trustee Emerita of the College. Her family recently endowed the Jean Ames DeNunzio Chair for Faculty Excellence to celebrate and sustain her relationship with the College. Family always came first for Jean. Holidays in their homes were festive and happy. Her children and grandchildren learned to ski at their home in Stratton, Vermont, where the family spent many New Year's holidays. She was particularly proud of the home she and Ralph designed and built in Vero Beach, Florida, where for many years they hosted family vacations. She also loved to travel and planned annual family trips to all parts of the world. Jean and Ralph together saw each of their children attend Greenwich Country Day School, Deerfield Academy and Princeton University, and at each institution she was a familiar, passionate and proud participant. An active sportswoman with a particular love of the water, Jean (and Ralph) navigated numerous journeys together over many years on their boats, from the Caribbean to Maine, always returning to their home berth at the Riverside Yacht Club. Her love of boating was accompanied by a passion for golf later in her life. She was an active member in the ladies' golf program at the Stanwich Club. A longtime resident of Riverside, CT, Jean loved her home and her community. She was an avid gardener and swam regularly as part of her fitness program. She was a member of the Junior League of Greenwich, devoting many volunteer hours to Community Answers and other local causes. Jean was a strong, independent and loving wife and partner. She will be dearly missed. Visiting hours will be held at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch St., Greenwich, CT on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2:30pm-4:00pm and 7:00pm-8:30pm. A funeral service celebrating her life will take place on Friday, January 31 at 11am at the First Presbyterian Church of Greenwich, 1 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich, CT. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory are welcome to the College of Mount St. Vincent at www.mountsaintvincent edu. Published in The New York Times on Jan. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close