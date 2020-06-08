BENNINGHOFF--Jean (Meszaros), was born May 15, 1927 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, NY and died May 28, 2020 in Lloyd Harbor, NY. Her parents were Louis and Hazel Meszaros. She graduated Barnard College in 1948 with a degree in Physics and English. She obtained a Masters Degree in Nuclear Physics from Indiana University in 1950. She worked as an Assistant Professor in the Radiology Department at Temple University School of Medicine from 1950-56. In 1956 she married Dr. David Benninghoff and they moved to Cleveland, Ohio where Jean worked for NASA as a physicist. From 1968-1982 Jean was an Assistant Professor of Physics at Nassau Community College in Garden City, NY. She obtained a Masters of Divinity from Union Theological Seminary in 1987. She designed a course called "Science and Religion" which she presented to her Society of Friends Congregation in Westbury, NY. She was an active member of that Meeting and was a supporter of the Friends School there as well as the Friends Committee on National Legislation. Jean was predeceased by her sister Marjorie Fink of Cobleskill, NY. She is survived by her husband, David and her daughter, Linda of Lloyd Harbor, NY as well as her son, William of Arlington, TX, her niece, Laurie Fink of Cobleskill, NY and three grandchildren. A memorial is planned for later this summer.





