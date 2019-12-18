BLANNING--Rev. Jean M., a former minister and high school teacher, died on November 22, age 91, at her home in West Hartford, CT. She was a graduate of Connecticut College, and received a master's degree from SUNY Albany and a degree from Yale Divinity School. She will be missed by family and friends for her joie de vivre, her insatiable curiosity and energy, her compassion and her delight in lively conversation. Donations in her memory: Wendy E. Blanning Summer Fellowship at Yale, www.giving.yale.edu
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 18, 2019