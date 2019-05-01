BLOCH--Jean Bowen, Age 92, died April 27th in Washington, DC. Born in Albany, Jean lived most of her life in Manhattan. She was energetic, funny, warm, and always adventurous. AB Smith College (Phi Beta Kappa), AM in music Smith College, MS in Library Service Columbia University (with honors). 41 year career at the New York Public Library, Chief of the Music Division and Director of the Central Research Library at Fifth Ave. and 42nd St. Predeceased by her parents John W. and Grace L.Q. Bowen, her comrade in music and Mischief, Shirley Fleming, and her beloved husband, the gifted conductor Henry F. Bloch. Survived by her cherished daughter Pam Bloch Mendelson, her son-in-law Michael Mendelson, and grandchildren Stella and Ari. Jean was blessed with good health, an optimistic nature, an inquiring mind, and a close and loving family. But most of all she was blessed by the art of music, which enriched her life from its beginning to its end.
Published in The New York Times on May 1, 2019