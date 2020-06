Or Copy this URL to Share

Share JEAN's life story with friends and family

Share JEAN's life story with friends and family

BLUMENTHAL--Jean Shapiro, born April 17, 1928, died peacefully at home June 8, 2020. Widow of Mortimer J.; devoted mother to Samuel, Celia, George and Rachel (Epstein); proud grandmother to 10. Private funeral held June 9 at Mount Judah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Audubon Society or Cong. Kehilath Jeshurun.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store