JEAN CARBONARA
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JEAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CARBONARA--Jean, MD. Jean McNally Carbonara, MD, age 89, died peacefully at her home in Englewood, NJ on April 2, 2020 of Alzheimer's disease, with her husband of 59 years Peter by her side. Her numerous loving and grateful patients knew her for her kindness and medical skill. Her family and many friends loved her dearly. Jean was born in Sioux City, Iowa on May 31, 1930 to John and Mary (Brennan) McNally, the third of five children. Her sisters Jeanette and Mary Ellen predeceased her; brothers John and James survive her. She is also survived by her husband and their children, Peter, Paul, John and Mary; grandchildren Clara Jean, Evan, Nick and Nellie; son-in-law Robert Moses and daughter-in-law Betsy Brevitz. Raised on a small farm, Jean was the first in her family to attend college. She was graduated from Briar Cliff College in 1953 and received her MD from the University of Iowa in 1957. That year she came to New York to intern at St. Vincent's Hospital and met a fellow intern, Peter Carbonara of Queens. In 1960, when Peter was serving as the medical officer of the USS Newport News in the Mediterranean, she met him in Europe. They were married in Rome. She completed her training in internal medicine at Englewood Hospital. She later became the hospital's first director of medical education and was responsible for obtaining full accreditation for its residency program. A writer and lover of literature, she published a memoir A Few Recorded Messages in 2006. She delighted in all manner of wordplay and silliness, adoring Monty Python. She loved poetry. When annoyed with her children she quoted Christopher Fry: "One day, I shall burst my bud of calm and blossom into hysteria." Jean was a gift of God and a joy to be with. May she rest in peace.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved