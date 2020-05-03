CARBONARA--Jean, MD. Jean McNally Carbonara, MD, age 89, died peacefully at her home in Englewood, NJ on April 2, 2020 of Alzheimer's disease, with her husband of 59 years Peter by her side. Her numerous loving and grateful patients knew her for her kindness and medical skill. Her family and many friends loved her dearly. Jean was born in Sioux City, Iowa on May 31, 1930 to John and Mary (Brennan) McNally, the third of five children. Her sisters Jeanette and Mary Ellen predeceased her; brothers John and James survive her. She is also survived by her husband and their children, Peter, Paul, John and Mary; grandchildren Clara Jean, Evan, Nick and Nellie; son-in-law Robert Moses and daughter-in-law Betsy Brevitz. Raised on a small farm, Jean was the first in her family to attend college. She was graduated from Briar Cliff College in 1953 and received her MD from the University of Iowa in 1957. That year she came to New York to intern at St. Vincent's Hospital and met a fellow intern, Peter Carbonara of Queens. In 1960, when Peter was serving as the medical officer of the USS Newport News in the Mediterranean, she met him in Europe. They were married in Rome. She completed her training in internal medicine at Englewood Hospital. She later became the hospital's first director of medical education and was responsible for obtaining full accreditation for its residency program. A writer and lover of literature, she published a memoir A Few Recorded Messages in 2006. She delighted in all manner of wordplay and silliness, adoring Monty Python. She loved poetry. When annoyed with her children she quoted Christopher Fry: "One day, I shall burst my bud of calm and blossom into hysteria." Jean was a gift of God and a joy to be with. May she rest in peace.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store