Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEAN CLARK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CLARK--Jean Webley Beaven. Jean Webley Beaven Clark died February 24th, 2020 at her home in Hobe Sound, Florida following a long illness. She was 96. Affectionately known as Mozzie, her passing is being mourned by her eight children, 29 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren who regarded her throughout her life as a source of inspiration. She gave each of us an appreciation for the wonders around us, an endless curiosity about the things we didn't understand and an energy and enthusiasm for each day which we sometimes found exhausting but to which we nevertheless aspired. Hers was a life well and duly lived and we are going to miss her terribly. Mozzie was born in Rochester, New York on July 8, 1923, the middle of three children born to Dr. Paul Webley Beaven and Irene Edwards Beaven. Her father was a well known pediatrician, past President of the National Academy of Pediatrics. Mozzie made house calls with him as a child and regarded this time spent with her father as some of the best times in her life. She graduated from Columbia Preparatory School in Rochester, attended



CLARK--Jean Webley Beaven. Jean Webley Beaven Clark died February 24th, 2020 at her home in Hobe Sound, Florida following a long illness. She was 96. Affectionately known as Mozzie, her passing is being mourned by her eight children, 29 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren who regarded her throughout her life as a source of inspiration. She gave each of us an appreciation for the wonders around us, an endless curiosity about the things we didn't understand and an energy and enthusiasm for each day which we sometimes found exhausting but to which we nevertheless aspired. Hers was a life well and duly lived and we are going to miss her terribly. Mozzie was born in Rochester, New York on July 8, 1923, the middle of three children born to Dr. Paul Webley Beaven and Irene Edwards Beaven. Her father was a well known pediatrician, past President of the National Academy of Pediatrics. Mozzie made house calls with him as a child and regarded this time spent with her father as some of the best times in her life. She graduated from Columbia Preparatory School in Rochester, attended Smith College until her marriage to Albert Wiggin Selden in 1942. They had five children, Susie, Jay, Lynde, Paul and Patty. The marriage ended in divorce. On June 9, 1961, Mozzie married Howard Longstreth Clark, Sr. Poppop, as he was known to his children and grandchildren, had four children of his own, Howard, Jr., Pam, Stuart and Steve. All of the children were in their wedding with Susie and Howard, Jr. serving as maid of honor and best man, respectively. Following the ceremony, we all moved in together. As the matriarch of this troop, Mozzie quietly encouraged each of us to do the things we were interested in doing, even when it didn't make any sense to her, led her visiting grandchildren in Jane Fonda exercises outlasting each one of them, travelled the world with Poppop and with various groups of us at various times. She organized holiday and other festivities, like weddings and birthdays, for dozens of us at a time so that we could keep in touch, before Facebook, with what was going on in each of our lives. Mozzie and Poppop were married for nearly 40 years. In addition, throughout her life, she was deeply involved with organizations committed to making New York City a better place in which to live. She was active with Young Audiences, where she served as Board Member Emerita. She worked with Columbia Presbyterian during the time that Poppop was Chairman of the Presbyterian Hospital Board of Trustees beginning in 1983 and for a long time thereafter. Mozzie was elected a Trustee of the Presbyterian Hospital in the City of New York in 1993 and a Trustee of The New York and Presbyterian Hospital in 1998. She became a Life Trustee in 2014. Mozzie loved Central Park and made it part of our lives as long as we lived in New York. She was instrumental in the development of the Central Park Conservancy and the revitalization of Central Park. She served as a devoted Trustee from 1983-2020 and was honored with Life Trustee status in 2011. She was one of four founding members of the Women's Committee and served as its first president from 1983 to 1985. She also created the Women's Committee Tree Trust and Conservancy Docents programs. Betsy Messerschmidt, a former chair of the Women's Committee said of Mozzie, "Jean left a lasting imprint of the Women's Committee and on our Park. What a privilege to have known Jean and what a gift she was to our City." Mozzie is survived by five of her children, Susan B. Egan, Albert W. Selden, Jr. Lynde Selden II, Paul B. Selden and Patricia McNamee and three of her four step children, Howard L. Clark, Jr., Pamela Solley, and Stuart Clark and their children and their children's children. Steve Clark passed away on March 13, 2011. Condolences to the family should be sent c/o Susan Egan, 2600 Netherland Ave., Apt. 1520, Riverdale, New York 10463, who will make sure they are distributed to family members. A memorial service is being planned to honor Mozzie when the coronavirus national emergency permits. Further information about the memorial will be published in the New York Times. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close