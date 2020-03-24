CLARK--Jean. The Women's Committee and the Trustees of the Central Park Conservancy mourn the loss of Jean Clark, a devoted Trustee from 1983-2020. Jean was honored with Life Trustee status in 2011. She was a founding member of the Women's Committee Board of Directors and served as its first President 1983 to 1985. Jean created the Women's Committee Tree Trust and Conservancy Docent programs. With the formation of the Women's Committee, Jean and her co-founders created an innovative and enduring legacy of philanthropy that has been essential for the revitalization of Central Park. She and her husband, Howard, loved the Park and were devoted supporters of the Conservancy. We extend our deepest sympathies to her family. Alexia Kondylis Leuschen, President, Women's Committee, Central Park Conservancy Thomas L. Kempner, Jr., Chairman, Board of Trustees, Central Park Conservancy Elizabeth W. Smith, President and CEO, Central Park Conservancy
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 24, 2020