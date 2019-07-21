FINLAYSON--Jean M. It is with profound sadness that we mourn the passing of our beloved sister and aunt who lost her courageous battle with cancer on July 13, 2019. Born on November 16, 1950, Jean was the cherished daughter of the late Lawrence and Sarah Finlayson who grew up in Merchantville New Jersey. Jean graduated from Villanova University with a B.S. in Business Administration in 1973. After graduation, she moved to New York City where she enjoyed a long career in Broadcasting administration: first, with ABC where she rose to Vice President/Administration and later with CBS as Vice President/Compensation. Upon retirement, Jean tutored school children as a volunteer with the Little Sisters of the Assumption in East Harlem. She loved, and was loved by, the children whom she helped with their homework. Jean is survived by her four siblings; John Finlayson (Virginia), Andrew Finlayson (Sarah), Nancy Padgett and Bruce Finlayson. Also surviving her are her nephews; Jay Finlayson (Michele), Thad Finlayson (Shoko), Colin Padgett and her niece, Cristin Ryan (Colin). She also leaves behind her adored grandnieces, Caroline, Emily and Caitlin Ryan. In accordance with her wishes, Jean's services will be held privately. To honor Jean, a donation in her memory to the Little Sisters of Assumption Family Health Service would be appreciated www.littlesistersfamily.org/donate or 333 East 115th Street, New York City NY 10029. Gifts can be designated in memory of Jean Finlayson for Parenting and Child Development.
Published in The New York Times on July 21, 2019