GOLDMAN--Jean Ruth, Esq., passed away on Saturday, July 6, in Lauderhill, Florida, of pneumonia at the age of 91. Survivors include her two sisters, Eleanor (Herbert) Frommer and Judith (Alan) Frommer, four nieces and nephews, and six grandnieces and grandnephews. Daughter of Benjamin Jacob Goldman and Harriet Munves Goldman, Jean was born in New York City and grew up in Mount Vernon, New York. She was a graduate of A.B. Davis High School, Cornell University, and Cornell Law School. An author and editor of law books at Matthew Bender Company, she started her career at the Federal Communications Commission and later taught in the New York City School system. Passionate about politics and social causes, she was a member of Women in Black with whom she shared vigils for justice in the Middle East. Like Studs Terkel, she never met a petition she didn't like. In her later years, she was a Quaker. Jean was a strong, independent woman, who "did it her way" but loved and was loved by her extended family.



