GUTTMAN-- Jean Lewinson, 98, died November 23, 2020 in Newton, MA. Married in 1943 to the late Allan Guttman. Mother of Judith Greenberg (Kenneth), Erica Jacobson (Thomas), and Joshua Guttman (Kalpana). Grandmother of Laura Greenberg-Chao, Ellen Sheedy, Amy Ward, Karen Jacobson, Nathan Guttman, Lisa Greenberg, and Maya Guttman. "Grandma Jean" to many more. Educated at Fieldston High School, Cornell University (B.A. 1943) and Bank Street College of Education. Long-time preschool teacher and volunteer in children's programs and libraries. Donations in her memory may be made to Family Access of Newton or your local Habitat for Humanity. For a tribute to her life, visit: www.brezniakfuneral directors.com
.