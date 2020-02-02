INNERFIELD--Jean H. (nee Pozefsky), of North Palm Beach, Florida, affectionally known to her family as "Howdo," passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the age of 95. A patron of the arts and lover of opera, Jean was predeceased by her husband Dr. Irving Innerfield. She is survived by her sister, Grace Hurwitz (Marvin) and four children: Dr. Ronald Innerfield, Billie Innerfield, Carla Innerfield (Ron Reiss), and Dr. Michael Innerfield (Jody), along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A graduate of Russell Sage College, Jean leaves a legacy of pride, intellectual curiosity, and elegance which will be missed and cherished by her loving family. Jean is fondly remembered by her bridge club friends, as well as her dear friend, Deisy Rosales. Graveside services to be held at Temple Israel Memorial Park in Blauvelt, NY on Sunday, February 2 at 2:30pm.



