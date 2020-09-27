JEAN KROEBER

KROEBER--Jean. Jean Taylor Kroeber. Sculptor, died in Rutland, Vermont on September 7 at age 91. She grew up in Greenwich Village and attended City and Country, Friends Seminary and Radcliffe. She studied at the Art Students League under Jose de Creeft, and exhibited at the Catharine Lorillard Wolfe Art Club of which she was a longtime member and guiding spirit, the Salmagundi Club, and numerous other galleries in New York and Vermont. Her strong figurative style emerged first in the clay room at City and Country, and was later influenced by Greek and Romanesque carving, Maillol and Zorach. Mainly self-taught, she worked directly in stone (mainly marble) and wood, without drawings or maquettes, and aimed for a concentrated expression of inner life. Her husband of 56 years, Karl Kroeber, died in 2009. She is survived by daughter Katharine K. Wiley, sons Paul and Arthur, four grandchildren, and brother Graham. A memorial service is planned for summer 2021. "Learning By Doing."





