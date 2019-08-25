MULHERN--Jean. Quintessential New Yorker. Jean Mulhern, born and raised in Brooklyn, died peacefully surrounded by friends and family in her Yorkville apartment on July 28th. A retired New York City social worker, she traveled the world, but this city was always her home. Whether it was an afternoon at a Broadway show followed by dinner at Neary's or Elio's, or finding the perfect piece of quirky art walking past a random shop, she loved everything New York had to offer. As she joins her husband John, brother Thomas and sister Joann, Jean leaves behind innumerable friends, family and loved ones who will always remember her joy for life.



