PALLEY--Jean Miller, 97, of West Hartford, formerly of Stamford, CT passed away peacefully at home on February 17, 2019. Born in New York and raised in Brooklyn, wife of the late Arthur Palley. Survived by a sister, Marjorie Roth, of Orinda, CA; daughters Jane Palley (Lawrence Young), Patti Callahan (Jay), all of Farmington, CT; daughter-in-law Sandy Palley-Brandt of Brooklyn; seven grandchildren and spouses; five great-grand- children. Predeceased by a son, James, in 1993. Memorial service, Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 1pm, One Chatfield Drive, West Hartford, CT. Donations may be made in Jean's memory to National Park Foundation or Planned Parenthood Federation of America.
