1949 - 2019

Jean-Paul "JP" DeVellard of Garrison, NY died early in the morning of October 24th, 2019.



Born April 5, 1949 in Bogalusa, Louisiana, JP was a prolific writer about food and fashion in newspapers and magazines. Author of The Consumer's Guide to Menswear, JP was also a member of the Dramatists Guild of America. He was a prolific playwright, wrote astute social commentary, and produced a dozen plays, including three Main Stage Equity plays. JP was also the Founder and President of the Blueberry Pond Arts Center, the only Actor's Equity Theater in Westchester, NY and one of the few theaters in America exclusively producing new original plays.



JP was a social activist, fighting for social justice throughout his life. As a pre-teen he marched with Martin Luther King. He was also a gourmet cook and aesthete who loved the finer things in life, from absinthe to pate-de-foie-gras, but he could also make a mean gumbo. He was a lover of life who knew how to throw extravagant parties, but who also quietly supported his friends' dreams and talents, whatever they were.



JP is survived by his husband Stephan Summa. At the time of JP's death, he and Steve had been together for 34 years. He is also survived by his brothers; James and Barry Magee of Franklinton, LA, and 4 nieces.



A memorial will be held for JP on Sunday, November 17th from 2pm until 5pm at the Ossining Arts Center in Cedar Lane Park, NY

