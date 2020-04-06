SHEIMAN--Jean, April 14, 1929 - March 31, 2020, died peacefully in her Manhattan home at age 90. She was a teacher and lecturer of world literature until retirement at age 86. She was loved by her family, friends and students for her intellectual, perceptive and creative mind, her distinctive style and her vibrant, sensitive nature. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa, magna cum laude from Hunter College and received her MA in English from Columbia University. Teaching positions included Hunter College High School, Brandeis University Home Study Program, Ethical Culture and the New York University Schools of Continuing Education. She had extensive experience in designing and leading private literature courses for hundreds of adults over decades. She had boundless interest in reading, art, theater and travel, but her passion was her family. She was a treasured daughter of Anna and Louis Fink. She was married for 62 years to her "Honey," her late husband, Dr. Louis Sheiman, a Montefiore based hematologist-oncologist. She was the adored mother of Dr. Robert Sheiman and Nina Sheiman Goldweit, and loving mother- in-law of Sara Sheiman and Dr. Richard Goldweit. She was the cherished grandmother of Jennie (William) Sheiman Katz, Dr. Daniel Goldweit, Dara (Adam) Sheiman Klein and Alana Goldweit, and the proud great- grandmother of Ezra Katz, Emma Klein and Jack Katz. A private funeral was held on April 2, 2020. Donations may be made to the or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Foundation.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 6, 2020