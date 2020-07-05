JEAN SMALL

SMALL--Jean Harriet. Born February, 1921, died in Los Angeles in April, 2020 at the age of 99 years old. She was one of the exceptional women from "The Greatest Generation." Born in Brooklyn, New York to immigrant Jewish parents from Russia, Emma and Louis Shankman, Jean characterized the qualities that were called upon during the struggles of those times; strength, resilience, wisdom, hard work, honesty, dignity, loyalty, selflessness, and compassion. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin, and good friend to all. She worked most of her life as an executive secretary and in her later years as a Caseworker for the New York City Welfare Department. All who knew her will remember Jean's smile, good nature and kindness. Funny and spirited, her genuine selflessness and philosophy of always looking on 'the bright side' will be sorely missed. Jean came home to New York to be laid to rest in Beth David Cemetery next to her beloved husband Abe of 69 years. She is survived by her sister Bea Roberts (Manhattan), her daughter Barbara Callaghan (Sacramento), son Paul Small (New Jersey) and daughter Gay Abrams (Los Angeles), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. Rest in Peace, Jeannie!





