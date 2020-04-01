SOLLMANN--Jean McPherson, April 12, 1930; died March 23, 2020. A resident of Redding, CT, Jean was an artist, naturalist, devoted mother, and member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants. She was raised in Cranford, NJ and attended The Newark School of Fine and Industrial Arts. Her lifelong portfolio notably included paintings of wild game commissioned by private collectors and the safari outfitter, Hunting World; exquisite miniature ornaments sold by Henri Bendel; and a vast collection of artwork in collaboration with her husband, Robert, who predeceased her in 2014. Also successful in business, she was an award-winning Sotheby's affiliate realtor for 30 years. Adventurous travelers, Jean and her husband canoed and trekked in the Canadian wilderness, Alaska, the Arctic Circle, the Northwest Territories, Tibet, Bhutan, the Himalayas and the American Southwest. In British Columbia, they discovered a fossil trace that challenged previous theories about archeological plate placement in North America and is now in Yale University's collection. She is survived by her son, Robert, Jr. of Wilton, CT and her daughters, Ryder Ziebarth of Bedminster, NJ and Elizabeth Durling of Whitehouse, NJ and five grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 1, 2020