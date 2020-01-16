SPAROZIC--Jean, 93, on January 13, 2020, of West Newbury, MA; formerly of Port Washington and Huntington, NY and Fort Lauderdale, FL. Born in Masny, France. Fashion Designer/ Pattern Maker and owner of 7th Avenue Evening Gown Mfg. Amoureuse Couture, New York City. Beloved husband of the late Joyce Dendievel Sparozic. Loving father of Jill Morrison, Suzy and Wendy Dirkes. Adored grandfather of Jonathan and Ryan. Dear brother of Marie Gunderson. Reposing at Austin F. Knowles, Inc. Funeral Home, 128 Main St., Port Washington, Friday, 4-8pm. Graveside service Saturday, 11am, Nassau Knolls Cemetery.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 16, 2020