SPINA--Jean (nee Krepley). April 3, 2020, in her 102nd year. Born in Sewickley, PA on December 7, 1918 to Nan Corcoran Krepley and George Sebastian Krepley. She entered Hunter College at age 16 and with her husband, Anthony raised a family of six in Marble Hill, North Tarrytown and Brightwaters, New York. After serving as an elementary school teacher and librarian in Tarrytown, Jean completed her bachelor's degree at St. Joseph's College in Patchogue at age 61. A centenarian, published author, active Democratic Party worker and supporter, and lifelong crossword puzzle enthusiast, she achieved a lifetime goal of appearing as a contestant on Jeopardy! in 1973. Predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Anthony, in 2007 and her sister, Anna Catherine Walton. She is survived by her children, Peter, David (Stevie), Rosemary, Ann (Larry) and Mark (Roberto). Daughter, Jan Kelly preceded her in death by three weeks. Also survived by eight grandchildren, Kim Trupp, Peter Kelly, Susan Smith, Anthony Kelly, Kate Spina, Alexander Spina, Daniel Hyman and Gail Hyman, five great-grandchildren, and a sister, Claire Reidy. She was a cherished aunt to many Spina, Walton, Reidy and Foley nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Jean was a faithful parishioner of St. Teresa of Avila and St. Patrick's Church, where she was active in the Altar Society and her children's school libraries and parent associations. Heartfelt thanks to her devoted caregivers, especially T. Larin Bamigbola who looked after Jean so lovingly. Due to circumstances surrounding the current pandemic, a memorial celebration of Jean's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 12, 2020