1932 - 2020
Jean Weitz, February 21, 1932 – April 4, 2020
Jean Weitz (née Polsky) passed away at Coney Island Hospital just before midnight on April 4th. She escaped the coronavirus, but died due to complications stemming from an infection. A lifelong Brooklynite, Jean will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and unfailing interest in her extended family and friends. She never forgot a birthday. Her greatest joy was joining her family for holiday gatherings. She was a talented artist who loved to sing, and looked forward to her bus trips to Atlantic City with her friend Barbara – a friend of more than 60 years dating back to their time as next-door neighbors, playing mahjong in the evening after the kids went to bed. For many years Jean worked as a bookkeeper, and was equally adept working with numbers and with words. She leaves behind her children, Amy and Robert, and siblings Harriet Millman Reed and Robert Millman. She also leaves cousins Perry Blonder (Fay), Beverly Lazarowitz (Bob) and Phyllis Blonder (George); the Friedlanders, Alvin (Rhoda), Bobby, Myrna, Irene (Richard), Sandy and Larry; and Bill Feldman; and their families. Also many nieces and nephews, and close friend Barbara Morgan. She is predeceased by her mother, Shirley Millman, and many beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Donations in Jean's memory may be sent to the American Lung Association or to the charity of one's choice. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service will be scheduled at a later time.
Published in New York Times from May 3 to May 4, 2020.