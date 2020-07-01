STANLEY--Jeana. Jeana Stanley, Hearst vice president of finance, died June 26 in Tierra Verde, Florida. She was 54. Stanley joined Hearst's corporate finance team as vice president in August 2018, where she was responsible for overseeing internal audit and employee benefit functions. "Jeana was a unique, dynamic executive, having gained operational finance experience at the local television station level, and applied that across our broadcasting business and ultimately for the corporation," said Hearst President and Chief Executive Officer Steven Swartz. "She was always engaging, on the cusp of new trends and ready to implement them." "Jeana was a trusted partner and key driver in our efforts to evaluate opportunities and look for new ways to augment the services and corporate finance capabilities we offer to our 360-plus businesses," said Mitchell Scherzer, Hearst executive vice president and chief financial officer. "We extend our condolences to her family. Our colleagues at Hearst will miss her." Stanley served as vice president of finance for Hearst Television for almost eight years, working closely with Hearst Television's corporate leadership and station management to provide operational and accounting expertise. She also led strategic initiatives relating to accounting, finance and back-office operational matters. She previously served as vice president of financial planning. Stanley first came to New York as director of financial planning for the publicly traded company, Hearst-Argyle Television, in March 2007. "I have admired her energy, sense of humor and passion for our business and our people ever since we worked together in Baltimore," said Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television. "Jeana touched so many of our colleagues every day through her mentorship and friendship. She has left a lasting legacy for future leaders throughout our company." Stanley joined Hearst in 2004 as controller of Hearst Television's WBAL-TV and WBAL-AM/FM stations in Baltimore. Prior, she was business manager of Gannett owned station WKYC-TV in Cleveland from 1998 to 2004. She began her career at Ernst & Young and was a Certified Public Accountant. Stanley was a scout for HearstLab, a group of women executives at Hearst who contribute their subject matter expertise, connections and mentorship to HearstLab's portfolio companies. She was also a member of the board of directors at the Media Financial Management Association and served as treasurer. Stanley was raised in Chardon, Ohio. She earned a bachelor's in business administration, accounting and finance from the University of Toledo. She is survived by her mother Betty, husband Randal, daughter Hannah and son Tyler. Donations can be made to the American Heart Association.
Published in New York Times on Jul. 1, 2020.