BLACK--Jeanette (nee Granowitz), died unexpectedly on September 27, 2019 in Livingston, NJ at the age of 84. Jeanette was born on January 23, 1935 in Brooklyn, NY to Abraham and Fannie Granowitz. She graduated from Hunter College with a degree in social work. She worked for the Welfare Department as a social worker for several years. She married Allan Black in 1957. Over the next seven years, the couple welcomed two sons into their home. In 1972, the family moved from Brooklyn, NY to Livingston, NJ. Jeanette was a stay at home mother, while her husband worked in the cosmetic industry and started a new company named Presperse, Inc. After Allan's untimely death in 1985, Jeanette, along with her nephew and others, built Presperse into a multinational company. The company was sold in 2010 to Sumitomo Corporation of America. Jeanette was supportive of many Jewish organizations including, Federation, Hadassah, and Temple B'nai Abraham. She was also generous with many other charities. Jeanette enjoyed spending time with family and organizing many family get togethers. She loved to travel with friends and family and make friends wherever she went. Jeanette is survived by her children, Howard and Michael Black, her daughers-in- law Roxanne and Shivaun Black, her grandchildren Alyssa and Andrew Black and siblings, Beatrice Axelrod and Charles Granowitz. She waspreceded in death by her husband Allan Black. A funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 1pm, at the Bernheim Apter-Kreitzman Suburban Funeral Chapel in Livingston, NJ. Interment will be in B'nai Abraham Memorial Park, Union. Shiva will begin after interment Wednesday afternoon in the Edison Room of the Courtyard Marriott in West Orange, NJ. Donations may be made in her name to the Jewish Federation of Greater MetroWest NJ, fedgmw.org.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 30, 2019