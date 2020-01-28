DE LUCA--Jeanette. Jeanette Cappi De Luca, died on January 23, 2020 surrounded by family. Jeanette was a beloved wife of Dr. James De Luca, devoted mother to Denise De Luca, Dina De Luca Chartouni and the late James Joseph De Luca and loving grandmother of Isabella, Phillip and Edward Chartouni and Garret and Laurel De Luca. Jeanette was a graduate of Marymount College in Tarrytown. Memorial service will be held January 28, 2020 at Our Lady Queen of Martyr's Church at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Marymount School of Fifth Avenue.
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 28, 2020