JEANETTE HAINER (1929 - 2019)
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
HAINER--Jeanette S. July 8, 1929 - December 9, 2019. We mourn the death of Jeanette S. Hainer, beloved mother, grandmother, aunt and wife. Survived by her children Shelley, Dore and Robert, and grandchildren Isabel, Mia and Miles. She served as Director, Senior Division, 92nd Street Y, and established their Alzheimer's Day Program and worked as a psychotherapist in private practice. Jeanette graduated Girls' High School, City College of New York and Hunter College. A memorial service celebrating her life will take place January 19, 2020 at 3pm at Plaza Jewish Community Chapel, 630 Amsterdam Avenue. Gifts in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood and Service Program for Older People.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 29, 2019
