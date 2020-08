LORING--Jeanette H., on August 3, 2020. Beloved mother of Mark Loring and Wendy Loring Blasdel. Adored grandmother of Rebecca Blasdel, devoted wife of Morton A. Loring, and a dedicated social worker who brought joy and comfort to her patients as well as her entire family. Services will be held on Monday, August 10th at 1pm at Temple Beth El in Chappaqua and will be live- streamed at bethelnw.org