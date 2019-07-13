JEANETTE SCHOEN (1920 - 2019)
Obituary
SCHOEN--Jeanette, Age 99, passed away peacefully in White Plains, NY on July 10, 2019. She was born March 22, 1920, in Bethlehem, PA. A registered nurse, she met and married Austin Schoen MD, a pediatrician, who passed away in 1971. She had eight brothers and sisters who predeceased her. Her proudest achievement was working for Planned Parenthood as a center director and respected advisor. She is survived by a son, Malcolm Schoen MD, and a daughter, Robin Goldstein, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, all of whom loved her and will miss her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Planned Parenthood. A memorial service will be held this Sunday, July 14, at 12pm, at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 21 W. Broad St., Mt. Vernon, NY. For Shiva information, please call Riverside at 914-664-6800.
Published in The New York Times on July 13, 2019
