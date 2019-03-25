DEMOTSES--Jeanne, of Yorktown, passed away on March 22, 2019 at the age of 82. She was an educator for the New York City School System and an Art teacher for Westchester, and Putnam. Visiting on Tuesday 2-4pm and 7-9pm at the Yorktown Funeral Home, 945 E. Main St., Shrub Oak, NY 10588. 914-962-0700.
Yorktown Funeral Home (Affiliated with Yannantuono Burr Davis Sharpe Funera
945 E Main St
Shrub Oak, NY 10598
(914) 962-0700
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 25, 2019