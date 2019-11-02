FREIDENBERG--Jeanne, of Scarsdale, New York, died on Thursday, October 31, two months prior to her 100th birthday. Jeanne was born in Bayonne, New Jersey, the son of Leon and Harriet Lazarus. She was the youngest of five brothers and sisters to whom she remained close throughout their lives. Family and friends were central to Jeanne's life as was her work as an accomplished sculptor. Jeanne entertained us all with her wonderful sense of humor. She was a longtime volunteer at White Plains Hospital. She was a member of Quaker Ridge Golf Club for over 60 years, where she was an avid bridge player and golfer. Jeanne was pre-deceased by her husband, Edgar Freidenberg, with whom she spent many happy years. She is survived by her son, Joseph Meyer, and daughter-in-law, Janice Dolnick, of Brookline, Massachusetts, two grandsons, Alexander and Daniel Meyer, her niece, Margo Hentoff and her good friend Grace DeFranco. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



