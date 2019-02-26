GROSSMAN-Jeanne. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Jeanne Grossman, beloved mother and mother-in-law of our dear friends, Kenneth and Ellen Grossman, who have long demonstrated steadfast leadership and an unwavering commitment to the Jewish community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Grossman family. Jeffrey A. Schoenfeld, President; Robert S. Kapito, Chair of the Board; Eric S.Goldstein, CEO
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEANNE GROSSMAN.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 26, 2019