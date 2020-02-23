Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEANNE RICHMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RICHMAN--Jeanne, died February 10, 2020, at her home in Gramercy Park in New York City. She was 95. She was born in Brooklyn, the older daughter of Syd and Fae (Rosenzweig) Barnett. Jeanne's love of clear and vigorous writing, and her dedication to civic affairs, led her to a fruitful career in journalism and community service. She enrolled in the University of Michigan at the age of 16, graduating in 1944. She received a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University in 1945. Jeanne reported for the Hartford Courant and other newspapers, covering labor relations, court reform, legislative redistricting and other topics that were not typically assigned to female reporters in that era. She wrote and produced news programs during the early days of television. In the aftermath of World War II, Jeanne travelled abroad, writing lively articles on the difficult recovery of postwar Europe, the political status of women and the creation of the State of Israel. Jeanne married Robert Richman, an orthopedic surgeon, in 1950. They shared a loving marriage for 54 years, raising their four children in Scarsdale. Jeanne's commitment to her community led her to serve on the Scarsdale Board of Trustees and Planning Board, the Westchester County Planning Board and a myriad of other civic organizations. She garnered many honors for her work. Jeanne was a longtime board member of the League of Women Voters of NYS. Inspired by a hope to increase fairness for everyone, she spearheaded programs on voting reforms, municipal planning and affordable housing. She led LWV projects on reapportionment and equal representation, and wrote amicus briefs on redistricting for US Supreme Court cases. She was on the board of the National Municipal League, where she researched state and local governance, worked to amend state and territorial constitutions, and was the principal author of the NML's Model Election System. She is survived by her devoted and loving family: daughter Amy Donnelly of New Paltz, NY, sons Dr. Paul Richman (D'vora) of Setauket, NY, Dr. Jonathan Richman (Jenny) of Cooperstown, NY, Dr. Jory Richman (Melanie) of Sewickley, PA, 14 grandchildren, five great-grand-children, and her sister, Abby Johnnes of High Falls, NY. She enriched the lives of family and friends with her generous hospitality, her love of learning and her outstanding cooking. At her request, there will be no funeral services. Contributions in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood or to the Southern Poverty Law Center.



