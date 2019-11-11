JEANNE RIGER

Service Information
Sinai Chapels
162-05 H HARDING EXPRESSWAY
Fresh Meadows, NY
11365
(718)-445-0300
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:30 AM
Sinai Chapels
162-05 H HARDING EXPRESSWAY
Fresh Meadows, NY 11365
View Map
Obituary
RIGER--Jeanne S. Beloved wife of the late Louis Riger. Devoted mother of Louise Riger and Rebecca Tsurumi. Cherished grandmother of Evan and Andrea Tsurumi. Former history teacher at Jamaica High School, volunteer at Queens Children's Psychiatric Center, former President of AAUW, and docent at American Folk Art Museum. Services Tuesday, November 12th, 11:30am, "Sinai Chapels", 162-05 Horace Harding Expressway, Fresh Meadows, NY. Interment to follow.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 11, 2019
