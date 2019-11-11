RIGER--Jeanne S. Beloved wife of the late Louis Riger. Devoted mother of Louise Riger and Rebecca Tsurumi. Cherished grandmother of Evan and Andrea Tsurumi. Former history teacher at Jamaica High School, volunteer at Queens Children's Psychiatric Center, former President of AAUW, and docent at American Folk Art Museum. Services Tuesday, November 12th, 11:30am, "Sinai Chapels", 162-05 Horace Harding Expressway, Fresh Meadows, NY. Interment to follow.
Published in The New York Times on Nov. 11, 2019