VANRAALTE-KAUFMAN-- Jeannetta, On December 4, 2019 in Brooklyn, NY. Much-beloved of sister Nancy, husband Albert, son Joshua, daughter Rachel, daughter-in-law Tracy, grandsons Aonghus and Ruairi, and all who knew her. A graduate of the Cooper Union School of Art, Jeannetta had brief careers in advertising, and book design and illustration, before working many years as a textile designer for home furnishings - always while listening to her cherished classical music. She began painting botanical subjects in 2000, having been inspired by an exhibit of Dr. Shirley Sherwood's collection. Her botanicals have been in over 40 juried exhibitions: she has twice won the Bourn award at Filoli, and works are in the permanent collections of the Hunt Institute of Botanical Art and Illustration at Carnegie Mellon University, the New York State Museum, and the Sherwood collection. An illustrated children's story is in the permanent collection of the Cooper-Hewitt Museum. A memorial service will be held in Spring when many of the flowers she adored, and beautifully painted, will be in bloom. Donations in Jeannetta's honor may be made to the American Society of Botanical Artists.



Published in The New York Times on Dec. 14, 2019

