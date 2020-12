Or Copy this URL to Share

ISAACS--Jed. The Board of Governors and Members of Rockrimmon Country Club are profoundly saddened by the passing of their beloved friend and esteemed Member. Mr. Isaacs was a Member of Rockrimmon for 46 years. We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Susan and to all Members of the Isaacs Family. William M. Aron, President





