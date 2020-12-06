ISAACS--Jed P., beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, sailor and philanthropist, died Thursday, December 3. Jed was born in 1934 in Brooklyn. He attended P.S. 241, Poly Prep Country Day School, Dartmouth College, the Tuck School of Business, and New York Law School. He competed for Dartmouth in squash and played competitive tennis as a teen. After graduating Dartmouth, he served in the U.S. Army. He served for many years as managing partner at Edward Isaacs & Co., the accounting firm founded by his father in 1929, which later merged into RSM McGladrey. Jed was a mentor to many and was admired for his numerous philanthropic efforts. He married Susan Radwin in 1956, and they remained soulmates for 64 years, living in Connecticut and Florida. He was the much-loved father of Bill (Kate), John (Jody) and Jane (Mark), brother of Madeline, and grandfather of Sam, Jordan, Katelyn, Megan, Cameron, Teddy, Chase, David and Eli. Jed was a lifelong sailor, and had particular love for Labrador Retrievers. But his true joy was being with and supporting his family. In Jed's honor, the family has set up the Jed Isaacs Memorial Fund at the Lower Eastside Girls Club, an organization he felt strongly about and where his cousin, Jenny Dembrow, is co-executive director. https://www.girlsclub.org/
