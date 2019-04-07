Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JEFF ANDREWS. View Sign

ANDREWS--Jeff Michael, jazz bassist, 59, died unexpectedly on March 14, 2019 of a cardiac event at home in New York City. He grew up in Baltimore, MD, the son of Ellsworth and Harriet Grempler Andrews. Jeff's passion for music began at 12 when he learned electric bass. After graduating from Dulaney High and studying at Peabody Conservatory, Jeff continued studies at Berklee College of Music, and with several private teachers. He in- fluenced the jazz fusion scene in the early 1980s, playing bass with notable bands including Blood, Sweat & Tears, Special EFX, Michael Brecker Band, Steps Ahead, Wayne Shorter Quintet, Vital Information, Mike Stern Trio, and Jeff Andrews & New Standards Band. Known for his ensemble work, Jeff was a top-choice for such groups. He taught bass at Manhattan School of Music, The New School, and City College, at clinics all over the world, and to private students. His Discography includes many recordings (two Grammy winners); some album work is yet to be released. Jeff's talent was noted early on by Jaco Pastorius, and many other musicians and devotees worldwide laud his virtuosic technique, musical language, and fluid sound. Jeff is survived by his mother, Harriet Grempler Andrews, of Winston-Salem, NC, brother Mark Andrews, MD and wife Susan, of Winston-Salem, NC, brother Scott Andrews, PhD and wife Yvonne, of Fitchburg, MA, four nieces and nephews, and longtime friends Kirk Driscoll, Mike Stern, Brian Jarvis, Sri Viswanath, and Dr. Pam Call. Memorial services celebrating Jeff ' s life and work are in the planning stages. Memorials may be made to the .



