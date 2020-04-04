Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On March 24, 2020, his family learned that Jeffrey Adam Gordon, born February 24th 1954, had, after a brief illness, passed away. Jeff's family and the many friends he made were blessed by his unstinting kindness, generosity, and love. He wanted to help everyone he knew to be happy.



Jeff also wanted, from the time he was a young teenager, to share his limitless enthusiasm for and growing knowledge of American films, particularly the classics of the 1930's-60's, with everyone he met. He delighted in vintage movie posters, collected them, established a business to buy and sell them, and gave them away - exactly the most appropriate poster for each person and each occasion.



Jeff was, early in his career, a staff member at New York's Lincoln Center, regularly wrote encyclopedic articles for Films of The Golden Age and other journals and magazines, and authored Foxy Lady, the definitive biography of the American actress Lynn Bari.



At the time of his death, Jeff lived in Dallas where he enjoyed a formal relationship with the Hamon Arts Library of the Meadows School of the Arts at Southern Methodist University, to which he has willed his extensive collection of vintage movies, movie posters, and other salient memorabilia. Jeff was wonderfully sensitive to and thoughtful of the people who lived around him. For forty years he gathered his friends together in movie clubs and warmed them with hospitality as he regaled them with stories drawn from his limitless knowledge of films and the people who made them. He did it on the Upper West Side of New York City not far from where he grew up on the Upper East, and then in Knoxville, Tennessee, before he moved to Dallas. Wherever he lived, Jeff was excited to make friends and open to new possibilities - singing, psychology, spirituality, and swimming, and, most recently learning Russian, and exploring his Russian Jewish heritage.



Jeff Gordon's inspiration, zest for life, inclusive laughter, and embracing love will be deeply missed by his brothers, Jim and Andy Gordon, his niece Rebecca Gordon, nephew, Daniel Gordon, all the many friends he made in his lifetime, and his canine companions: Alfred, Daphne, Lora Mae, and Porter.



Rebecca and Daniel will especially remember Uncle Jeff for his genuine thoughtfulness, his playful antics that would leave them laughing for days, and most of all, for how much joy he brought into their lives from the moment they were born.



We will all remember Jeff's radiant smile that lights up every room, his love for friends, family and neighbors, and his joyous way of bringing us all together. Contributions in Jeff's memory will be appreciated by G. William Jones Film & Video Collection of the Hamon Arts Library at Southern Methodist University.

